Hollywood's changing attitudes towards older women

WSHU | By Brittany Luse, Liam McBain, Barton Girdwood, Jessica Placzek, Jasmine Romero
Published January 9, 2025 at 1:22 PM EST
Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in Lonely Planet.
Anne Marie Fox
/
Netflix
Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in Lonely Planet.

In the past year, there have been a lot of movies that feature older women falling in love with much younger men. There's The Idea Of You, A Family Affair, Lonely Planet, and Babygirl, just to name a few. But why now? Today we're bringing you an episode of the NPR podcast It's Been A Minute. In this episode, host Brittany Luse sits down with New York Magazine features writer Rachel Handler to unpack what these films say about Hollywood's changing attitudes towards older women and why the category of, quote-unquote, "women's film" still feels behind the times. behind the times.
