Bullseye: Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Marianne Jean-Baptiste is a classically trained actor who has over 50 credits in what has to be one of the most varied resumes in acting. Her breakthrough part was in Secrets & Lies, the acclaimed 90s British drama directed by Mike Leigh. The role earned her a best supporting actress nomination at the Academy Awards.

Most recently, she's reunited with Mike Leigh for the new movie Hard Truths, receiving praise for her performance, including a Best Actress nod from both the Los Angeles and New York Film Critics societies. It's in theaters now.

When we talked in 2020, she'd just starred in a film called In Fabric. It's a movie about a haunted dress, bizarre and beautifully psychedelic. Marianne talked to us about the film, the difference between feature and series acting, and how her role in In Fabric reconnected her with her passion for the process. Plus, she told us about the time she read a newspaper for 45-minutes as part of an audition.