StoryCorps: Couple remembers how they got engaged when Chistmas and Hanukkah fell on the same day

Hanukkah and Christmas begin on the same day in 2024, a rare occurrence. The last time it happened was a very special date for spouses Rob and Erica Walker.

They met the year before, in 2004, when Rob spotted Erica at Chicago’s Blackstone Library. He was instantly smitten, and racked his brains for an excuse to approach her. That’s when he noticed she was wearing a hamsa necklace … a symbol important in Jewish and Arab culture.

The next few minutes led to an important moment on the combined night of Hanukkah and Christmas the following year, and then two decades of happiness.