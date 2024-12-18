© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 'Bad Sisters' are back, and they're better than ever

WSHU | By Mary Louise Kelly
Published December 18, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters.
Apple+
Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters.

We first met the Garvey sisters two years ago when the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters made its debut. The show follows four sisters in Ireland who are hell bent on murdering the husband of the fifth sister. Now, the series is in its second season, with more banter, wickedness and secrets. Today we're bringing you an episode of the NPR's podcast Consider This, where host Mary Louise Kelly caught up with creator and star Sharon Horgan to talk all about the new season.
Tags
Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevision
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly