The best games of 2024, picked by NPR's staff

2024 has been a surprising year. Games from small teams — like Palworld, Balatro, and Animal Well — rocketed up the sales charts, outstripping titles with much larger budgets. Meanwhile, Nintendo finally produced a Zelda game headlined by the titular princess, and Sony debuted Astro Bot, a platformer so pristine that it drew comparison to the best Mario games. But overall, big releases from major companies have slowed as mass layoffs continue to rattle the increasingly consolidated industry.

As perilous as 2024 has been for people who make games, it's offered a diverse bounty for those who play them. NPR network staffers and contributors have explored this breadth, from cozy puzzlers like Botany Manor to multiplayer sensations like Helldivers 2 to grand adventures like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Sortable by platform and genre, we invite you to find your next favorite game on the list below.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...