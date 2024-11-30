© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ira Glass plays a nicer version of himself on the radio

WSHU | By Rachel Martin
Published November 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Ira
This American Life
Ira Glass

In the world of podcasts and radio, Ira Glass is a legend. But he tells Rachel that he doesn't think about his legacy. He makes his show, "This American Life," for people to enjoy now, and he doesn't care if people forget about it one day. He also tells Rachel, and those in the audience at this live taping, that he's a nicer person on air than face-to-face.

To listen sponsor-free, access bonus episodes and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard
Tags
Arts & Culture arts & culture
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin