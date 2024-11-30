Ira Glass plays a nicer version of himself on the radio

In the world of podcasts and radio, Ira Glass is a legend. But he tells Rachel that he doesn't think about his legacy. He makes his show, "This American Life," for people to enjoy now, and he doesn't care if people forget about it one day. He also tells Rachel, and those in the audience at this live taping, that he's a nicer person on air than face-to-face.

