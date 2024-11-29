© 2024 WSHU
Radio host remembers the person who cultivated her voice: her grandmother

WSHU | By Jey Born
Published November 29, 2024 at 7:59 AM EST
As a radio host, Cherri Gregg, has dedicated her career to her voice. And the person who cultivated it was her grandmother, Maryhall Fuller Robinson Sneed. Cherri’s mom, Mary L Robinson Gregg, was also very close to her own grandmother, who taught her to love herself and others unconditionally.

They came to StoryCorps to remember the matriarchs who raised them.

This conversation was recorded for StoryCorps’ Brightness in Black initiative, highlighting the joy, aspirations, and complexity of Black voices in the United States.

