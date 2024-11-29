Radio host remembers the person who cultivated her voice: her grandmother

As a radio host, Cherri Gregg, has dedicated her career to her voice. And the person who cultivated it was her grandmother, Maryhall Fuller Robinson Sneed. Cherri’s mom, Mary L Robinson Gregg, was also very close to her own grandmother, who taught her to love herself and others unconditionally.

They came to StoryCorps to remember the matriarchs who raised them.

This conversation was recorded for StoryCorps’ Brightness in Black initiative, highlighting the joy, aspirations, and complexity of Black voices in the United States.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired November 29, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition.