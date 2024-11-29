Ina Garten was ready for the luck

Thirteen bestselling cookbooks, a thriving food business in the Hamptons that she sold decades ago, and now her memoir "Be Ready When the Luck Happens" has hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

None of that was in Ina Garten's plan.

Her legendary career began when she was working in Washington DC as a somewhat discontented government employee, and saw an ad for a food store in the Hamptons.

For this Thanksgiving, a holiday celebrating gratitude and food, we take a look at how Ina Garten built a successful business, powerful brand and happy life.

This episode was produced by Vincent Acovino. It was edited by Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.