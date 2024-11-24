Jimmy O. Yang can't take a compliment

Jimmy O. Yang finds his own success unlikely. He says as an Asian-American immigrant, he "snuck in" to show business. He's worked his way from bit parts to big roles in Silicon Valley and Crazy Rich Asians, and, now, the lead role in Hulu's Interior Chinatown. He talks to Rachel about learning how to take compliments, being afraid of oceans and why his fantasy football draft is sacred.

