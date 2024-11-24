© 2024 WSHU
Jimmy O. Yang can't take a compliment

WSHU | By Rachel Martin
Published November 24, 2024 at 7:30 AM EST
Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang) finds himself in a mystery in Interior Chinatown.
Mike Taing
Hulu
Jimmy O. Yang finds his own success unlikely. He says as an Asian-American immigrant, he "snuck in" to show business. He's worked his way from bit parts to big roles in Silicon Valley and Crazy Rich Asians, and, now, the lead role in Hulu's Interior Chinatown. He talks to Rachel about learning how to take compliments, being afraid of oceans and why his fantasy football draft is sacred.

To listen sponsor-free, access bonus episodes and support the show, sign up for Wild Card+ at plus.npr.org/wildcard
Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevision
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
