'The Great Thanksgiving Listen' encourages people to tell stories for the future

After the election, StoryCorps conversations with family members are a powerful way to find our way back to each other. Now more than ever we need to listen and understand. We need to believe in each other to remind us of what’s really important.

StoryCorps invites you to participate in the annual Great Thanksgiving Listen — an initiative that encourages people to honor someone in their lives by recording their story for future generations. Participants can record an interview with someone in the same room using the free StoryCorps App or record with someone in a different location using StoryCorps Connect.

As StoryCorps founder Dave Isay urges, “…take a chance. Are we going to keep drifting apart as a country or find a way back to each other? Maybe the best way is through stories.”