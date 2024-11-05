Bullseye: "Weird Al" Yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the undisputed king of parody music. He's been recording music for over four decades and sold millions of records. He's got an iconic voice, the chops for pop and a sense of humor that's both distinct and approachable.

Weird Al just celebrated his 65th birthday and we're wishing a happy birthday to the GOAT.

When he joined us on the show back in 2022, he'd just been the subject of a biopic. It's called Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it was co-written by Al himself.

The film is true to the biopic genre as it chronicles Al's life from childhood to present day. But unlike most biopics, it is not probing, emotional and dark. It is not grounded or realistic. There are no facades to be lifted. What Weird Al does to popular music, he does here to biopics. It's a very funny, joke-a-minute parody.

"Weird Al" Yankovic joins Bullseye to talk about Weird and the creation process behind the film. He also talks about how he got into making music and learning to play the accordion at a young age. Plus, he tells us about the time he decided he could make a living out of recording parody songs about food.

A version of this interview aired in November of 2022