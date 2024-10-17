© 2024 WSHU
Mark Duplass is greedy for the little moments

WSHU | By Rachel Martin
Published October 17, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Apple TV+

Mark Duplass is known for his roles in The Morning Show and The League, as well as for writing, directing and producing indie hits with his brother Jay, including The Puffy Chair and Jeff, Who Lives at Home. Lately, the brothers have taken separate creative paths, and Mark is learning how to fly solo. Mark talks to Rachel about that process and about crying to Taylor Swift.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
