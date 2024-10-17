© 2024 WSHU
In 'We Live In Time,' Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh fall in love out of order

WSHU | By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisJessica Reedy
Published October 17, 2024 at 7:57 AM EDT
Florence Pugh in We Live in Time.
A24
Florence Pugh in We Live in Time.

Two people meet, they fall in love, and someone gets sick. The new film We Live In Time tries to bring something new to that familiar story of the preciousness of life. Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield laugh and cry as a couple trying to make the most of their time together. Director John Crowley (Brooklyn) utilizes an unconventional structure that jumps around from their first meeting to their later crisis and several key points in between.

