© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

StoryCorps: A teacher recalls when his students schooled the Pentagon

WSHU | By Jey Born
Published October 11, 2024 at 6:46 AM EDT
John Hunter and rising 6th grade students playing the World Peace Game in Lawrence Township, New Jersey in Summer, 2024.
John Hunter and rising 6th grade students playing the World Peace Game in Lawrence Township, New Jersey in Summer, 2024.

In 1978, John Hunter—a public school teacher in Charlottesville, Virginia—decided to invent a game for his young students called the World Peace Game.

In the game, students are divided into made-up countries. They’re each given a specific role, such as Prime Minister or Secretary of the United Nations. Then, they’re tasked with solving real-world scenarios including war, climate change, even global pandemics.

Nearly half a century later, the game is renowned. It’s been taught to children worldwide, and, as it turns out, kids are pretty good at solving the planet’s most pressing problems.

Irene Newman and John Hunter at their first StoryCorps interview in Charlottesville, Virginia on June 14, 2011.
Matt Herman
/
StoryCorps
Irene Newman and John Hunter at their first StoryCorps interview in Charlottesville, Virginia on June 14, 2011.

John came to StoryCorps with former student, Irene Newman, to remember the time his class was invited to the Pentagon to share their advice on world peace.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired Oct 11, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition.
Tags
Arts & Culture arts & cultureStoryCorps