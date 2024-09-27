StoryCorps: 'Swamp Witches' gather in the Mississippi Delta to share wild adventures

Susan Williams and Allison Crews met 26 years ago on a fox hunt in Bolton, Mississippi. They were fast friends, and Susan became one of the “Swamp Witches.”

They’re a group of women who gather annually to hunt duck and foxes. It’s typically six witches, three canoes, and two dogs at a time, and over the years they’ve supported one another through thick and thin.

Alison Crews The Swamp Witches celebrating their 20th anniversary in Castle Mountain, CO.

Susan and Allison came to StoryCorps to share some of their memories, reflect on the beauty of the Delta, and their long lasting friendship.

