'It Ends With Us' is a melodrama with serious undertones

WSHU | By Linda Holmes,
Hafsa FathimaJessica Reedy
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:10 PM EDT
Blake Lively in It Ends With Us.
Sony Pictures
Blake Lively in It Ends With Us.

The 2016 Colleen Hoover novel It Ends With Us was a massive bestseller. And now that book is a movie. Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom, a woman who falls for a hot neurosurgeon played by Justin Baldoni — who also directs the film. But their relationship is complicated by the return of her old flame (Brandon Sklenar). She also has to reckon with her feelings about her abusive father and the mother who stayed with him.

Pop Culture Happy Hour serves you recommendations and commentary on the buzziest movies, TV, music, books, videogames and more. The Happy Hour team leaves room at the table for exploring a range of reactions and opinions on every bit of the pop universe.

Arts & Culture Books movies
Linda Holmes
Hafsa Fathima
Jessica Reedy
