Bullseye: Common & Pete Rock

Common and Pete Rock are two of hip-hop's greatest heroes. Common is one of the most famous Chicago rappers of all time and Pete Rock is a producer with hundreds of credits to his name: with C.L. Smooth, Run DMC, Public Enemy, Biggie. The list goes on!

These two icons have known each other for a long time, but apart from a diss track back in 96, they never really worked together. Until now! Pete Rock and Common just released The Auditorium Vol. 1. The album is a 15 track epic from the two hip-hop heavyweights featuring the vocals of Bilal and Jennifer Hudson.

We get into the album with Common and Pete Rock, discussing the divine influence of producer J Dilla in their collaboration. We also talk about the time Bullseye host Jesse Thorn boo'd Common at a live show in Santa Cruz. Plus, does Common still do windmills at his concerts? Break into the episode to find out more.

You can stream The Auditorium Vol. 1 now.

