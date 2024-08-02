StoryCorps: A woman addicted to methamphetamine says becoming a mother turned her life around

Irene Montoya Irene Montoya and Gianni Booth in her truck in Cheyenne, WY in 2021.

For Irene Montoya, becoming a mother in 2009 was a long held dream come true. At the time, she was years into a methamphetamine addiction and had never held a job for very long. She knew she’d have to make some big changes to her life.

After getting clean during her pregnancy, Irene relapsed while Gianni was still a toddler. As a single parent, she struggled to make enough money for a decent place to live. At one point, Irene and Gianni found themselves sleeping in their car.

After a decade clean and sober, their lives look very different. Irene started her own company, Sunflower Trucking, and Gianni is attending a private high school. They came to StoryCorps in Cheyenne, Wyoming to talk about their family’s hard times and the turning point in their lives.

Originally aired August 2, 2024 on NPR’s Morning Edition.