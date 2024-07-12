A former inmate finds meaning through his work as a death doula

Michael Rogers has found great pride in his work as a death doula, providing spiritual and emotional support to those transitioning to the end of their lives.

This work also made Michael reflect on his own life and choices. As Michael told his stepson at StoryCorps, some of those choices landed him in prison where he realized he wanted to live a meaningful life.

Originally aired July 12th, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition.