'Bridgerton' closes out a crowded third season

WSHU | By Linda Holmes,
Rachel MartinJessica ReedyHafsa Fathima
Published June 18, 2024 at 7:14 AM EDT
Luke Newton in a scene from the series Bridgerton.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Luke Newton in a scene from the series Bridgerton.

The second half of Bridgerton's latest season just dropped on Netflix, and naturally the course of true love continues to not run smoothly. Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) may have finally declared their feelings for each other, but there's still a lot left to figure out. We previously talked about the first part of the third season in May, so today, we're diving in everything that happens in the conclusion.
Arts & Culture arts & culturePop CultureTelevision
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Jessica Reedy
Hafsa Fathima
