You think you know true crime podcasts? Wait till you hear Tonya's story.

WSHU | By Brittany Luse, Corey Antonio Rose, Alexis Williams, Jessica Placzek, Sara Sarasohn, Veralyn Williams
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
Antonio Wiley and Tonya Mosley
Courtesy Tonya Mosley
Antonio Wiley and Tonya Mosley

When a daughter or sister disappears how does a family move on without closure? Host Brittany Luse is joined by Fresh Air co-host Tonya Mosley and and her nephew Antonio Wiley. The two produced She Has A Name, a documentary podcast that unravels the disappearance and death of Tonya's half-sister, Anita Wiley. Brittany, Tonya, and Antonio get into how Anita went missing, and how their show breaks the stereotypes of true crime podcasting.

Want to be featured on the show? Record your response to Brittany's question at the end of 'Hey Brittany' via voice memo and send it to ibam@npr.org.
