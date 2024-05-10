StoryCorps: A mother is called to work as a doula

Marilí Rodríguez García spent several years working as a doula in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was called to the profession after losing her first child, Adrián José, a few days after his birth in 2009.

Several years later, her son Emil Gustavo was born.

Marilí recently came to StoryCorps to remember that time and reflect on the ways she was able to move on.

