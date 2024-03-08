Arts & Culture RuPaul promotes reading with a rainbow-colored school bus Published March 8, 2024 at 5:08 AM EST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 1:55 AllstoraRuPaul, the creative force behind a reality competition show for drag performers, is a co-founder of Allstora, an online bookstore. The company will work with local L.G.T.B.Q. organizations to distribute thousands of books. RuPaul announced this week that he's sending a rainbow bus full of banned books from the West Coast to the South. Copyright 2024 NPR