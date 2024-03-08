© 2024 WSHU
RuPaul promotes reading with a rainbow-colored school bus

Published March 8, 2024 at 5:08 AM EST
RuPaul, the creative force behind a reality competition show for drag performers, is a co-founder of Allstora, an online bookstore. The company will work with local L.G.T.B.Q. organizations to distribute thousands of books.
RuPaul announced this week that he's sending a rainbow bus full of banned books from the West Coast to the South.

