'Kangaroo Time' wins the annual Dance Your PhD contest in Australia
A former academic at Australia National University won the contest for his musical number about the behaviors of kangaroos. Scientists around the world relay their research through interpretive dance.
Overall winner and social sciences category winner
Weliton Menário Costa, Australian National University, “Personality, Social Environment, and Maternal-Level Effects: Insights from a Wild Kangaroo Population”
Biology category winner
Siena Dumas Ang, Princeton University, “Epigenetics of Early Life Adversity”
Chemistry category winner
Xuebing Zhang, City University of Hong Kong, “Circadian Clock Communication Between Different Cells”
Physics category winner
Layla El-Khoury, North Carolina State University, “Identifying, Quantifying and Predicting Streambank Erosion in the Ridge and Valley and Blue Ridge regions of Virginia and Falls Lake Watershed, North Carolina (working title)”
Quantum science or AI special category winner
Joseph Léger, Nantes University, “Quantum Superposition”
Copyright 2024 NPR