'Kangaroo Time' wins the annual Dance Your PhD contest in Australia

A former academic at Australia National University won the contest for his musical number about the behaviors of kangaroos. Scientists around the world relay their research through interpretive dance.



Overall winner and social sciences category winner

Weliton Menário Costa, Australian National University, “Personality, Social Environment, and Maternal-Level Effects: Insights from a Wild Kangaroo Population”

Biology category winner

Siena Dumas Ang, Princeton University, “Epigenetics of Early Life Adversity”

Chemistry category winner

Xuebing Zhang, City University of Hong Kong, “Circadian Clock Communication Between Different Cells”

Physics category winner

Layla El-Khoury, North Carolina State University, “Identifying, Quantifying and Predicting Streambank Erosion in the Ridge and Valley and Blue Ridge regions of Virginia and Falls Lake Watershed, North Carolina (working title)”

Quantum science or AI special category winner

Joseph Léger, Nantes University, “Quantum Superposition”



