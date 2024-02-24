© 2024 WSHU
Hear stories of the first Black men who joined the Marine Corps during World War II

By Scott Simon
Published February 24, 2024 at 7:53 AM EST
A group of Montford Point volunteers in their dress uniforms circa May, 1943.
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
In 1942, the U.S. allowed Black men to enlist in the Marine Corps for the first time. It was during World War II, and resulted in more than 19,000 Black recruits being sent to Montford Point, North Carolina for basic training.

These men fought for their country in the midst of the racism and prejudice they faced at home. They were essential to the war effort but did not recieve the same respect in uniform as their white counterparts.

Many of those men are no longer with us, but their voices can be heard in the StoryCorps archive. One of those voices is that of Corporal Sidney Allen Francis, a retired New York City police detective. Sidney came to StoryCorps with his daughter, Candice, to talk about how his time at Montford Point shaped him.

William Pickens, Estel Roberts and Benjamin Jenkins at their StoryCorps interviews in Chicago, Illinois, New York, New York, and Dayton, Ohio in 2012, 2014, and 2010.
By Leslee Dean, Mayra Sierra, and Virginia Lora for StoryCorps.
Originally aired February 24, 2024, on NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday. 

Copyright 2024 NPR
