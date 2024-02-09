StoryCorps: The first lesbian couple married in Missouri talk about their love story

In 2010 Mimo Davis had an office job, but dreamed of starting her own flower farm. When she met and fell in love with Miranda Duschack, the two began that adventure together.

Courtesy of Miranda Duschack. Mimo Davis, Miranda Duschack, and their son August at their flower farm in St. Louis, MO.

They founded Urban Buds, a flower farm in the heart of St. Louis.

Mimo and Miranda came to StoryCorps to talk about the many twists and turns in their relationship, and the love they have for farming and each other.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired February 9, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition.

Copyright 2024 NPR