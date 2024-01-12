Artist, who grew up in foster care, says try to be happy. The longest life is short

courtesy of Xiao Hui Star Xiao Hui with her parents Tchin and WanWoo Chin in Brooklyn, NY in 1988.

Tchin, an artist and metalsmith, has built a distinguished career. He’s an established Indigenous artist, even creating pieces for brands like Cartier.

Growing up in foster homes across Virginia and Rhode Island, Tchin was often one of the few Indigenous people in his community. But he made a life as an artist while raising four daughters in New York City.

At StoryCorps Tchin sat down with his daughter Xiao Hui Star Chin to reflect on all he’s learned.

