Hollywood's awards season kicks off Sunday with the Golden Globes

Hollywood kicks off its awards season with the Golden Globes on Sunday. The ceremony will air on CBS after a few years of controversy. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on what to expect.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: It may be no surprise that the hit movie "Barbie" leads the Golden Globe nominations, including best director and best picture - musical or comedy.

MARGOT ROBBIE: (As Barbie) Do you guys ever think about dying?

DEL BARCO: The feminist take on the doll's existential story has nine nominations, including for three of its songs. And like at the box office, "Barbie" was followed closely in Globes nominations by "Oppenheimer," the drama about the development of the atom bomb.

MATT DAMON: (As Leslie) This is the most important thing to ever happen in the history of the world.

DEL BARCO: But the summer hits collectively known as Barbenheimer are not the only movies to watch at the Globes. There's Martin Scorsese's "Killers Of The Flower Moon" and Bradley Cooper's "Maestro" - among the small screen nominees, "Abbott Elementary," "Only Murders In The Building" and "Succession."

DEL BARCO: Stand-up comedian Jo Koy will host the Golden Globes, which will be broadcast for the first time on CBS. Two years ago, studios, networks and stars boycotted the ceremony after controversies rocked the host organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Investigations by the LA Times revealed the group's questionable practices and lack of diversity. The group was called out for conflicts of interest and bribery, and for having very few Black members.

In 2023, the HFPA promised reforms, then officially disbanded and morphed into a for-profit organization run by Dick Clark Productions. The results of any changes may be evident when the new Golden Globes airs this weekend. One thing that is for certain is for the first time, there will be two new awards, one for televised stand-up comedy and another for box office hits. "Barbie" and Taylor Swift's concert movie are in the running for that.

Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

RYAN GOSLING: (As Ken, singing) I'm just can't anywhere else I'd be. To live and die a life of.

