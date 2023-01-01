A “Join the Conversation” Event with Aisha Abdel Gawad

Join us for a fascinating, live event with Connecticut author and educator Aisha Abdel Gawad as she discusses her new novel, Between Two Moons, with WSHU’s Senior Reporter Ebong Udoma. Their talk will be followed by an Audience Q & A.

Aisha was interviewed by Ari Shapiro on All Things Considered, and Between Two Moons was an NPR Book of the Day. It's a coming-of-age story about teenage twins in Brooklyn that takes place during one month of Ramadan. It draws inspiration from Aisha’s own experience of growing up under the specter of post-9/11 Islamophobia as the daughter of Muslim immigrants.

Join the Conversation

Aisha Abdel Gawad, author of Between Two Moons

Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Hotel Marcel, 500 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT

Event is free but registration is required

Books will be available at the event for purchase

Ebong Udoma, Event Moderator

As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, Ebong hosts the podcast Long Story Short, a collaboration with the CT Mirror.

