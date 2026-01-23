DHS says over 100 people arrested in Maine so far during immigration operation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has arrested more than 100 people in Maine this week as part of an ongoing, large-scale operation.

In a written statement Thursday night, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson highlighted the arrests of four people the agency says have criminal backgrounds.

They are the same four people the agency cited when it announced the operation earlier this week. NPR has so far been able to verify only two of those records.

Immigration lawyers, elected officials and some local law enforcement officers, meanwhile, have said many of those arrested in Maine so far have no criminal history, and are pursuing lawful immigration pathways.

One case involves the arrest of a Cumberland County corrections officer Wednesday night in Portland.

ICE has not confirmed how many agents are taking part in the operation, which seems to be focused on the Portland and Lewiston areas.

Local officials in those cities have accused ICE of terrorizing residents.

MaineHealth says the increased ICE activity is affecting its operations.

In a written statement, the health system says it's experiencing higher than usual call outs from its workforce. And some patients are postponing visits or requesting telehealth visits.

MaineHealth says it has established protocols for interactions with law enforcement that prioritize patient safety, privacy and continuity of care.