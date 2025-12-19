Suspect in shooting of Welland police officer in custody, officer treated and released

Police in Welland, Ontario, say a nearly 24-hour standoff ended Saturday morning, when the man suspected in the shooting and injuring of a police officer was taken into custody.

The Niagara Regional Police Service has identified the suspect as 59-year-old Daniel Tronko. He has ben charged with attempted murder, and authorities say further charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the female officer was responding to a fencing issue at a residence, when she received a minor gunshot wound that came from inside the building, said Niagara Regional Police Media Relations Officer Rich Hingley, in audio from Hamilton TV station CHCH News.

“That officer has been transported to a local hospital for minor life, non-life-threatening injuries. We believe that the body armor did its job in this case," Hingley said "What we ask for in those situations from our residents is to keep your windows and doors locked. Don't come outside. That's for your safety, but it also allows our officers to conduct their operations safely, as well.”

Niagara Regional Police reported late Friday afternoon that the officer had been treated and released by doctors.

During an unrelated event in Buffalo, Ontario Premier Doug For acknowledged the incident, affirming that the officer was expected to survive, and offered prayers for her recovery.

For the remainder of Friday into Saturday morning, NRPS's Emergency Task Unit attempted to negotiate with the suspect but according to a police statement Tronko's actions required them to continuing ordering neighbors to shelter in place.

"At various points throughout the evening and overnight hours, police deployed tactical operations in which they sent remote cameras into the residence. In all instances, the remote cameras were fired upon by Tronko and disabled, demonstrating a disregard for public and officer safety," said NRPS in a prepared release.

All shelter-in-place orders and road closures have since been lifted.

According to Niagara Regional Police, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has "invoked their mandate," meaning no further information is being provided in regards to the circumstances around the shooting.