CT State Rep. Josh Elliott is running for Governor

State Representative Josh Elliott, a liberal Democrat from Hamden, announced he’s running for Governor on Monday. He’s the first Democrat to formally enter the race.

Elliott said his campaign will focus on amending the state’s tax structure to invest in schools and housing. That could include a 1-5% capital gain surcharge on the state’s wealthiest residents.

“As long as our tax structure punishes those who work and rewards those who accumulate, we will not build the future that we deserve,” Elliott said. “If we can't ask hard questions in our own party, how can we expect to earn the trust of the people that we serve?”

Around 30 people listened as he made the announcement inside of Hamden’s town hall.

“We are not here to tear people down, but we will make honest assessments about whether our current leadership is up to the task ahead,” Elliott said. “This campaign is not about personality, it's about ideas. It's about channeling the growing frustration that rightfully exists throughout the state and turning it into something constructive, urgent, hopeful.”

Elliott unsuccessfully ran for Secretary of the State in 2022. He supported Bernie Sanders’ campaign for President.

At his campaign kickoff, he was formally endorsed by State Senator Saud Anwar (D-East Hartford).

“This is the governor I have supported in the past, and as a physician, I'll say that was the treatment needed at that time,” Anwar said. “But for what we are dealing with, he's incapable of addressing that, and we need a leader who is capable and understands it, not just today, but every day.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU CT State Sen. Saud Anwar (D-East Hartford) endorses State Rep. Josh Elliott for Governor.

Elliott’s announcement was repeatedly interrupted by a pro-Palestinian activist that ran against him in his last primary campaign. Elliott said he believed in Israel’s right to exist and that what is happening in Gaza is a genocide, but that he was not the right person to speak on the situation.

“I'm not suited, and the state of Connecticut is not well suited, to answer those questions. So while I appreciate that, that will not be a campaign platform,” Elliott said before changing the topic to affordability.

The rest of the race is still shaping up. Governor Ned Lamont (D) has not announced yet whether or not he’ll seek a third term.

During his kickoff, Elliott accused the sitting governor of being too friendly with Republicans and not friendly enough with other Democratic governors.

“I was astonished and horrified by the fact that our governor went to D.C. for Trump's inauguration after we'd already seen the kind of President that Trump was,” Elliott said. “And what I would also say is I think that we need a lot more organization with other Democratically led states, and we have seen in the press that our governor is unwilling to work with other Democratic governors.”

At two unrelated events on Monday, Lamont was asked to respond to the news that Elliott was running for his position. Both times, Lamont said he and Elliott had much in common.

Lamont was asked to respond to Elliott’s claims that he wasn't doing enough for the middle class.

“We had the biggest increase in the minimum wage, they've been fighting for 15, for many years, we got that passed,” Elliott said. “They've been talking about a universal early childhood education, they've been talking about that for years, we're getting that passed. They've been talking about paid family and medical leave for many years, we got that passed.”

On the Republican side of the race, Westport first selectwoman Jen Tooker is running, as is New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart .