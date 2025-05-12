Don't jam paperclips in your USB port. Apparently, that needs to be said

Don’t stick metal objects into electronic devices.

That seemingly obvious advice from the New York state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is in response to a social media trend known as the “Chromebook Challenge.”

One of the latest social media trends encourages students to insert things like mechanical pencils, pushpins, and paper clips into the USB charging ports of school-issued Chromebooks, the state department said. Doing so can force an electrical short circuit and cause the lithium-ion batteries in the laptop to go into “thermal runaway.” That’s the technical way of saying the battery temperature rises quickly until it catches fire or explodes.

Multiple area school districts have issued advisories, alerting families. And Spencerport has reported several instances of students attempting the stunt — adding to multiple cases reported at schools across New York, according to state officials.

“Tampering with the ports and mechanics of laptops is a serious fire hazard and completely unacceptable,” Deputy State Fire Administrator Luci Labriola-Cuffe said. “Not only is there an enormous risk of fire when lithium-ion batteries fail, they also produce large quantities of toxic and flammable vapor.”

The state says if a fire hazard is present, remove anyone from the area. Set off an alarm. Close doors to contain it. And evacuate. The state also warned that a damaged device can still catch fire, or release fumes even if not immediately, and it shouldn’t be plugged in.

In letters and emails to families, Spencerport and Fairport school districts warned that students found participating in the challenge and vandalizing school-issued devices would face disciplinary action for violating the Student Code of Conduct.

"We have received isolated reports of Cosgrove and (Spencerport High School) students attempting this challenge, and we want to be proactive and clear that this behavior will not be tolerated,” Spencerport staff wrote in a message to families. “We are asking for the support and assistance of our parents and guardians to talk with your students on the importance of using TikTok, and all social media, responsibly.”

Brighton warned that students could also face possible law enforcement action.

“Not only can it cause severe damage to the devices, but it also presents a real risk of electrical shock, burns, toxic fumes, and fire hazards,” wrote Tracie Glazer, director of visual and performing arts, instructional technology and data compliance for Brighton Central Schools. “A few schools in the Northeast have had classes disrupted due to fires, toxic smoke, and the need for emergency medical care for injured students.”

A New Jersey student is reportedly facing criminal charges after a laptop caught fire in a high school classroom. High schools in Connecticut and Kentucky were reportedly evacuated when Chromebook batteries were compromised.

