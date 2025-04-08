4 more UMass Amherst international students have visas revoked by federal immigration officials

The visas of four more international students who attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst have been revoked, according to school officials.

That brings the total since last week to 10 graduates and undergraduates who are expected to leave the country.

"All of them have sought legal counsel... and I think they're weighing their options," said Ken Reade, the executive director of Immigration Services in the university's office of Global Affairs.

"It's fluid at the moment," he said.

While Reade would not give specifics he said some students have already left the U.S., and they came to UMass Amherst from several different countries.

"There is no pattern of a particular region or nationality that's being singled out," Reade said. "I think it's important to underscore that there does not appear to be anything that is a political or ideological focus on the particular countries."

The countries are not part of past Trump administration travel bans Reade said, and there is no evidence that the students' visas were cancelled because of on campus protests or social media posts.

A number of international students at colleges in Massachusetts and other states have had their visas revoked by immigration officials for unspecified reasons.

Initially it was reported that five university of Massachusetts Amherst international students had their visas revoked and student statuses terminated by the federal government.

This was according to Chancellor Javier Reyes in a letter addressed to the UMass community Friday.

This is a developing story.