Court orders corrections employees to halt unsanctioned walkout

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:45 PM EST
Corrections workers holding an unsanctioned walkout outside of Collins Correctional in Gowanda, New York, on February 19, 2025.
Emyle Watkins
/
WBFO News
Corrections workers holding an unsanctioned walkout outside of Collins Correctional in Gowanda, New York, on February 19, 2025.

On Wednesday afternoon a judge in Erie County issued an immediate temporary restraining order against the corrections employees holding an ongoing rogue walkout outside of over half of New York State’s prisons.

The restraining order prevents the workers from holding a “work stoppage” or slowdown, picketing, congregating, or walking back and forth within 100 feet of correctional facilities. The judge cited the Taylor Law, which prevents public employees from striking, in the ruling.

NYSCOPBA, the union representing the workers, has not condoned the strike because of the Taylor Law. However, the restraining order will also force NYSCOPBA to disseminate the restraining order and tell all of its members not to participate in strikes per the Taylor Law. NYSCOPBA has been mediating between the workers and the state.
New York State News
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
