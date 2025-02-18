Archivists share recordings from the Battle of Iwo Jima 80 years ago

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Tomorrow marks the 80th anniversary of the start of one of the most ferocious battles of World War II - the Battle of Iwo Jima. Tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers invaded a strategically critical island held by Japan, and their movements were documented by Marine Corps war correspondents on the front lines.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALVIN JOSEPHY JR: American dive bombing attack is taking place just ahead of us on the Japanese, who are hold up on the northern edges of the island.

FADEL: That's one of the voices from 1945 preserved at the Library of Congress in a collection called the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Recordings. NPR's Neda Ulaby has more.

NEDA ULABY, BYLINE: Some of these Iwo Jima recordings are so vivid, so immediate, the war sounds like it's playing out inside your head. So a warning - you can clearly hear battlefield bombing in the very next clip.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSEPHY JR: Now an American plane is diving straight on the Japanese positions. Now it's coming up out of it.

ULABY: War correspondent Staff Sgt. Alvin Josephy Jr. is often heard in the hundreds of recordings in this collection, keeping cool even in mortal danger.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSEPHY JR: We were sniped at a couple of moments ago by snipers who are across an open clearing of about...

PATRICK MIDTYLNG: Hearing someone's voice talking about what's going on around them makes history living.

ULABY: That's archivist Patrick Midtylng. He runs the Recorded Sound Section at the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center, that's part of the Library of Congress. Midtylng says what impresses him most about Staff Sgt. Alvin Josephy Jr. is his equanimity.

MIDTYLNG: There is this kind of, like, matter-of-fact way in which he's talking about what's going on around him, and I think that's just really cool.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSEPHY JR: Well, that's the way it is here on Iwo Jima.

ULABY: This collection of around 1,500 recordings also includes interviews with infantrymen who were the first to slog on shore.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSEPHY JR: When did you come ashore on Iwo?

UNIDENTIFIED INFANTRY SOLDIER: I came ashore D+1. The afternoon was plenty wet, too.

JOSEPHY JR: It was plenty hot, too, wasn't it?

UNIDENTIFIED INFANTRY SOLDIER: It was plenty hot.

ULABY: And church services...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) So far away...

ULABY: ...Held during a bloody campaign that killed more than 6,000 Americans and 22,000 Japanese. One part of the collection that surprised Matthew Barton - the sound curator at the Library of Congress - were the recordings made by Marines of Indigenous people making music in the Pacific Islands.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing in non-English language spoken).

ULABY: That recording was made by a young Pete Seeger. Yes, future folk star Pete Seeger.

MATTHEW BARTON: He was in the service, and he was in the Pacific. So there you go (laughter).

ULABY: These soldiers holding the microphones knew they were making history, says archivist Patrick Midtylng. He says to hear what they heard gives us immediate access into their long-ago lives.

MIDTYLNG: Those are the stories that help provide the history of what's important for us to remember. There are facts in textbooks, but all of these things happen to people.

