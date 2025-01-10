New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes expanding free school meals to students statewide

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday she will endorse funding free breakfast and lunch in schools across the state as part of this year’s budget and her executive agenda.

Currently, 90% of students have access to free school meals. With the additional funding, 300,000 more students would gain access to free meals, bringing the total number of students with meals to 2.7 million, according to the governor’s office.

If the governor's budget proposal is approved, the majority of students that would gain free meals would be attending schools in Long Island, western New York and the Hudson Valley.

For years, a growing number of lawmakers and state leaders have been pushing for universal school meals.

State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas and state Sen. Michelle Hinchey introduced the Universal School Meals initiative in 2022. In 2023, the state expanded the program to 86% of all students across the state. Through changes to federal initiatives, the program expanded to 90% of students last year.

State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Friday that she's long called for universal access to free lunches.

"I am glad this is finally being addressed," James said. "I thank the governor for advancing this proposal, and it is my deepest hope that this is finally the year universal free lunch is achieved.

“No child in New York should go hungry," she said.

This story will be updated as news develops.