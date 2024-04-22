2024 Earth Day Series
For Earth Day, WSHU is teaming up with the New England News Collaborative for a series of special stories on climate change and housing. Public media reporters from across the region are looking at the work being done to make our homes less dependent on fossil fuels and more resilient to extreme weather events.
Earth Day Features
Homes and buildings produce the second highest global warming emissions in New England, after transportation. Efforts like greener building techiques, renewable energy systems and home weatherization could help.
Across New England, developers are looking for new ways to increase affordable housing inventory, and some are using a building method known as mass timber, to inflict less environmental damage.