2024 Earth Day Series

For Earth Day, WSHU is teaming up with the New England News Collaborative for a series of special stories on climate change and housing. Public media reporters from across the region are looking at the work being done to make our homes less dependent on fossil fuels and more resilient to extreme weather events.
Earth Day Features