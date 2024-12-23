Molinaro gives farewell speech on House floor

Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro recently gave his farewell speech on the House floor. Molinaro was narrowly defeated in his bid for a second term by Democrat Josh Riley.

Molinaro called it the honor of his lifetime to serve the constituents of the 19th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Ithaca, Binghamton, Cortland and Oneonta. He said he was inspired by the people he serves in every decision he made and every vote he cast.

“Together, we tackled the fentanyl and mental health crises, securing federal funding to expand stabilization centers in Broome and Sullivan counties," Molinaro said. "These efforts remind us that no one should have to face their struggles alone. We championed the 'Think DIFFERENTLY' initiative on a national stage, breaking barriers for individuals with disabilities and creating opportunities in employment, education, and social services.”

Molinaro has had a long career in politics. He was once the youngest mayor in the U.S. He went on to serve in the New York State Assembly, as Dutchess County executive, and was later the 2018 Republican nominee for governor. Molinaro did not rule out running for office again, saying “public service is not just something I do — it is who I am.”

“This is not goodbye," Molinaro said. "It is the start of a new chapter. I will continue to fight for the values we share, advocate for the communities we love, and work tirelessly to make our country better, stronger, and more united. And, yes, perhaps I will be blessed with the opportunity to serve here in this most fundamentally American deliberative house again.”

Watch the speech below.