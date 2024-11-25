The eradication of small pox may have the set stage for the mpox outbreak

After small pox was eradicated and vaccinations against the disease came to an end, people in parts of Africa started getting sick with something rarely seen before - mpox. Researchers eventually realized that with the end of smallpox vaccinations, any immunity to other pox viruses such as mpox went away. They say this helps to explain why there are historically high numbers of mpox cases in the world today. Reporter: Gabruelle; Editor: Davis; Digital: Pub'd ATC wants to run week of 11.25.

Copyright 2024 NPR