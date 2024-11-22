Tompkins County Public Library opens free Narcan vending machine

Tucked away in a corner near the front of the Tompkins County Public Library, situated amongst the bookshelves, there is a brand new glowing vending machine.

It is packed with boxes of Narcan, a lifesaving nasal spray that can reverse overdoses caused by opioids. It is part of the library’s “Information Saves Lives" project, funded by around $40,000 in opioid settlement funds, distributed as grants by the Tompkins County Opioid Task Force.

The Narcan in the vending machine is free and available to everyone. Library assistant and project manager Sasha Rafflour said it is an easy way to access the medication in a stigma-free environment.

“We specifically picked a spot that was both easy to get to and kind of close to the front of the library, but also a little bit discreet, so that people don't feel any pressure about coming here and getting that Narcan,” he said.

To him, offering that kind of support is yet another way that libraries are stepping up to provide crucial resources to their communities.

“It's not just books, it's everything,” Rafflour said. “It's knowledge, it's training, it's computer help, it's career help, and it's also harm reduction. That's something our community needs. That's something the library can provide.”

1 of 3 — IMG_6133.JPG Project manager Sasha Rafflour at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Aurora Berry / WSKG News 2 of 3 — IMG_6143.JPG The library also provides Fentanyl testing strips. Aurora Berry / WSKG News 3 of 3 — IMG_6140.JPG The Narcan in the vending machine is free Aurora Berry / WSKG News

Rafflour added that the project does not stop with the vending machine. Starting in 2025, the library will host monthly training sessions to teach attendees how to properly use Narcan. The library also provides free fentanyl testing strips, found right next to the vending machine.

Leslie Tabor, the director of the Tompkins County Public Library , located in downtown Ithaca, said staff have already used Narcan to reverse overdoses in the facility.

“Between 2023 and 2024, TCPL has saved no less than four lives through Narcan intervention,” Tabor said during a speech at the machine’s unveiling. “So we are committed to talking the talk and walking the walk.”