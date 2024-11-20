Richer countries are starting to pay poorer ones for climate change damages

A big question in the COP29 negotiations is how much rich countries should compensate less wealthy nations. That's because richer countries are responsible for the majority of climate change. After a historic announcement last year setting up a loss and damage fund, countries will still be hashing out how it works at this COP. But on the ground examples are starting to emerge. Scotland has given funds to compensate vulnerable countries for climate disasters and that money has been given out to residents in Malawi who lost their homes in a destructive cyclone.

