Barry Keoghan plays the father of a teen girl growing up in low-income housing in 'Bird'

Andrea Arnold's new movie "Bird" draws on familiar themes from the director's work - the young outsiders of "American Honey," the aspirations of a teen girl in "Fish Tank," the focus on the natural world in her documentary about a dairy cow. "Bird" follows a young teen girl named Bailey growing up in a low-income housing estate in England in a fractured family. The setting is urban, but the wonders and mysteries of nature play a key role. So does the Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who plays Bailey's father, known as Bug. Of course, Barry Keoghan was nominated for an Oscar for "The Banshees of Inisherin" and appeared memorably in the film "Saltburn" and on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Barry Keoghan joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.

BARRY KEOGHAN: That's a lovely introduction, by the way.

SIMON: Well, thank you. I will tell the person who authored it. Tell us about Bug.

KEOGHAN: Bug is someone who is figuring himself out and not understanding that he has certain responsibilities in life other than his own.

SIMON: Well, he's got a couple of children, doesn't he?

KEOGHAN: Yeah, he does. And, you know, just like every father and that, it's safe to say that we've all been selfish and not sometimes prioritize what's mostly important. This character really shines a light on that. Not to cushion it or to sugarcoat it, it's a lot more relatable to me, and it just kind of gave me a chance to sit in that world and reach for stuff that was relatable and be honest and vulnerable and all while being protected by Andrea Arnold.

SIMON: Yeah. Can I get you to talk about how you grew up? Because I - you bounced around, I gather from family to family.

KEOGHAN: Yeah, I did. I grew up in a foster care way, me and my younger brother and then were took into full-time care by my granny and given a good, good home and looked after very much. But, yeah, we had a journey together, me and my brother. And yeah.

SIMON: And your mother had a rough time in life, right?

KEOGHAN: She did. God bless her. She was quite young as well. And my father was quite young. And they had their troubles, you know. And me being a father now, you understand the responsibilities, and you understand the weight that everything carries, and, you know, how to navigate through it all. And I understand it. And whereas when I was younger, I didn't. You just got to take these things on board and help, you know, break that cycle and create a better one for your little one.

SIMON: I want to play a scene early on in the film if we could. It's between you and Bailey, played by Nykiya Adams. And you're kind of abrading her, if you please, for cutting her hair short just before you're going to marry your girlfriend. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BIRD")

KEOGHAN: (As Bug) What the f*** did you do to your hair, man?

NYKIYA ADAMS: (As Bailey) I cut it.

KEOGHAN: (As Bug) Did you do it on purpose?

ADAMS: (As Bailey) Yeah.

KEOGHAN: (As Bug) Ah, you got to ask me when you do stuff like this. You can't do this.

ADAMS: (As Bailey) Move out my way. I've got s*** to do.

KEOGHAN: (As Bug) You have to ask me. I'm your father, darling.

ADAMS: (As Bailey) You don't ask me about getting married.

KEOGHAN: (As Bug) 'Cause I'm an adult. You're f***ing 12.

ADAMS: (As Bailey, yelling) So what?

SIMON: What goes through you in a scene when you have to play the father-child scene like that?

KEOGHAN: I think he realizes in that moment that he's, like, you know, I don't think he believes his position or, you know, that he's a father. This is a moment of him being challenged and him taking the easy card and going, I'm your father. You know, you can't really just say that. You have to behave like that, and you have to show that in leadership and, you know. But again, in this scene, we see it's about him and his massive day. You know, no consideration for his daughter going through adolescence and going through all these tough things that she's facing. It's just about him.

SIMON: Do I have this right - you turned down "Gladiator II" to make this film with Andrea Arnold?

KEOGHAN: There was scheduling difficulties, yeah. It was such a shame I couldn't do two. But that always happens. But there's reasons why I do certain movies and if I'm going to learn from things and what a character says for me. And I felt I was at a place at that time where "Bird" and Bug made more sense to do. I've always looked to work with Andrea Arnold as well.

SIMON: And why?

KEOGHAN: Because she dives into the core of a human, I feel, especially with every movie, like, you see certain performances. That's - you can't teach that. That there is a trust and a level of someone - allowing someone into - without it being invasive, allowing someone in to shine a light or to show raw feelings. And I knew she'd do that with me, and she'd make me search and discover in the moment. And she is one of, if not the best, filmmakers, and we all know that. But also she's an extraordinary human, and I've massive respect for her, and she's helped me a lot.

SIMON: I'm not clear on how you became an actor.

KEOGHAN: I'm not clear on that bit, either (laughter). That could be one of those things that it just fell into my hands. But it really did. I was searching for something that was allowing me to express. And where I come from, there's all sources to do that. Some right, some wrong. Some illegal, some not. This is one where I allowed my imagination to come in, and then, you know, after everything, I was like, oh, you also get paid for this. You know, that was the last thing. I was finding myself. I was once feeling a part of a bubble that I belonged in and I just loved it. I loved it.

SIMON: Let me try some amateur psychology.

KEOGHAN: Go on.

SIMON: If you bounce between 13 different sets of foster parents, you're going to do some acting.

KEOGHAN: Yeah, I like that. You know, when you get perspective on it all, there is a sense of who am I? You know, if these people aren't accepting me, you know, that's embedded into me that no one has accepted. Now, I know there were foster homes, and it's a temporary thing, but rejection is in there, and, you know, and your trust comes in and being like, why aren't people accepting me for who I am? You know, so that carries on into life, and you try to play different characters to see what fits or what doesn't fit. And I think that's where it really comes from. It's one of the best questions that someone's just pointed out or said to me.

SIMON: You dance and sing quite memorably in this film.

KEOGHAN: I do.

SIMON: (Laughter).

KEOGHAN: Triple threat me - actor, dancer, singer, right?

SIMON: Yeah. Well, I mean, you had a scene in "Saltburn" - let me put it this way - just you and the camera.

KEOGHAN: (Laughter) That's it. There you go.

SIMON: Well, this is a little different. But in any event, you sing a song by the band Blur.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BIRD")

KEOGHAN: (As Bug, singing) Though the words are wrong, it really, really, really could happen. Yes, it really, really, really could happen.

SIMON: Which means a lot after what we've seen in the film.

KEOGHAN: Yeah. I mean, each song - you know, even "Lucky Man." It's my favorite song ever. I told Andrea that. I think singing is such a representative of someone that's really beyond speaking. I think it's a very honest movie and very close to the skin. We all know a Bug. We all have a brother or a father that has them traits, and it's innocence at the end of the day.

SIMON: Barry Keoghan - his new movie in theaters now, "Bird." Thank you so much for being with us.

KEOGHAN: Thank you very much. That was a lovely interview.

