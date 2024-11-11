© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans Day spectators honor veterans but not necessarily politics

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:08 PM EST
Suzann Bouchard attended the Veterans Day parade in Florence, Mass. Her husband is a Vietnam Vet. She's worried the incoming Trump administration might weaken veterans' rights and benefits.
1 of 3  — Vet day - Suzann Bouchard.jpg
Suzann Bouchard attended the Veterans Day parade in Florence, Mass. Her husband is a Vietnam Vet. She's worried the incoming Trump administration might weaken veterans' rights and benefits.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Members of the Soldier On organization participate in the Veterans Day Parade in Florence, Massachusetts, on Nov. 11, 2024.
2 of 3  — vet day - soldier on.jpg
Members of the Soldier On organization participate in the Veterans Day Parade in Florence, Massachusetts, on Nov. 11, 2024.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Lexi Major and her children attended the Veterans Day Parade in Florence, Massachusetts, on Nov. 11, 2024.
3 of 3  — Vet day - Lexi Major.jpg
Lexi Major and her children attended the Veterans Day Parade in Florence, Massachusetts, on Nov. 11, 2024.
Karen Brown / NEPM

People around western Massachusetts attended events to celebrate Veterans Day.

At a small parade in the Florence section of Northampton, several spectators made a point of separating military service from politics.

Suzann Bouchard wanted to honor her husband, a Vietnam War vet, and other veterans in her family.

"My dad and all my uncles served in World War two. And I have a brother that also served in Vietnam," she said. "And my stepson was injured in Afghanistan."

But Bouchard said this year feels fraught. She’s "very worried" about what the Trump administration might do.

"We want to protect veterans rights, veterans benefits. And we're hoping that stays," she said.

Nearby, Lexi Major was watching the parade with her children. She wanted to thank veterans even if she doesn’t always agree with the reasons they are deployed.

"I think people enter into military service for a variety of different reasons. Some of them do it to be able to elevate themselves, like socioeconomically," she said. "And we shouldn't discredit veterans for the work that they've done just because we don't personally believe in war as an answer."

Other communities holding Veterans day events included Springfield, Amherst, Holyoke and Agawam.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown