Over 740K voters participate in CT's first general election with early voting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:32 AM EST
Alexandra Monsalve (second from left) waited with others as the line stretched out the door on the first day of early voting in Bridgeport. “I want to save the country,” she said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Alexandra Monsalve (second from left) waited with others as the line stretched out the door on the first day of early voting in Bridgeport. "I want to save the country," she said.

Connecticut’s early voting days for the general election have wrapped up. Numbers show that hundreds of thousands of eligible voters took advantage of the new voting method that took effect earlier this year.

Across Connecticut, 741,895 voters submitted a ballot early and in-person at polls, according to the Secretary of the State’s office. The 14-day early voting period began on Oct. 21, and wrapped up Sunday.

Although the method was new to Connecticut for a general election, numbers show eligible voters flocked to the polls throughout the entire two weeks of early voting. A week into early voting over 300,000 voters cast ballots.

There’s no early voting on Monday. Polls will re-open for in-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This story has been updated.
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
