© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tycho on his latest album, 'Infinite Health'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published November 2, 2024 at 8:02 AM EDT
Jamie-James Medina
/
courtesy of the artist

For almost 20 years, Scott Hansen, who performs as Tycho, has made electronic music that can feel like a total rush. But, unlike some of the biggest producers in the world, there's also an indie-rock through line in his work — there are tracks filled with vintage analog synths and downtempo guitar.

Hansen hopes his latest album, Infinite Health, does exactly what it says on the cover. He wanted to make a record that reminded him why he started making music in the first place. It's an intimate, emotionally fulfilling journey.

In this session, Hansen talks about what inspired Infinite Health, how evolving technology has made his life easier as a producer, and we'll hear live performances recorded in Ogden, Utah.

Set List

  • "Phantom"
  • "Green"
  • "Awake"
  • "Time to Run"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez