Tycho on his latest album, 'Infinite Health'

For almost 20 years, Scott Hansen, who performs as Tycho, has made electronic music that can feel like a total rush. But, unlike some of the biggest producers in the world, there's also an indie-rock through line in his work — there are tracks filled with vintage analog synths and downtempo guitar.

Hansen hopes his latest album, Infinite Health, does exactly what it says on the cover. He wanted to make a record that reminded him why he started making music in the first place. It's an intimate, emotionally fulfilling journey.

In this session, Hansen talks about what inspired Infinite Health, how evolving technology has made his life easier as a producer, and we'll hear live performances recorded in Ogden, Utah.

Set List

"Phantom"

"Green"

"Awake"

"Time to Run"

