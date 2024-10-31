Albany Nanotech tapped as first National Semiconductor Technology Center

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Thursday to celebrate news that the NanoTech facility has been tapped as the first location for the National Semiconductor Technology Center.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says Albany will be home to the nation’s first CHIPS for America research and development flagship facility.

It’s a major development for a region that has angled to become the nation’s capital for the emerging technology.

The Commerce Department and Natcast, the operator of the National Semiconductor Technology Center, say NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex is expected to house the CHIPS for America Extreme Ultraviolet Accelerator. The EUV Accelerator will be supported by $825 million in proposed federal funding. Schumer calls it a “turning point for America.”

“The whole world will look right here, the Capital Region to see the next developments in chip research, advanced chip research,” Schumer said. “NSTC will be the headquarters for the most advanced chip research, not just for the country, but for the whole world. China, we're not letting you catch up to us. That's what we're saying here. Loud and clear.”

The New York Democrat says the nearly $1 billion investment funded by the CHIPS and Science Act will bring good-paying jobs and leading companies to Albany. Schumer says the this is only the beginning of federal funding, however: as the facility plants its feet as the federal headquarters for semiconductor research, it could attract billions in investments. Schumer says roughly 1,000 jobs are expected to be created as a result of the designation.

The center is the first of three major NSTC facilities to be announced by the DOC.

Dave Anderson, president of NY CREATES, says the center has “the most advanced technical capabilities” of any site in the country.

“New York has made a 20-year plus investment in semiconductor technologies. We've laid the foundation,” Anderson said. “We've put the capabilities in place to support next generations of technology.”

Chips power everyday items from cellphones and cars to artificial intelligence. In 2020, a years-long chip shortage was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing panic in many industries and the economy.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who has been a supporter of investing in chip manufacturers like Micron in Syracuse, which is expected to begin construction in 2025, says the designation makes Interstate-90 an “innovation corridor” for the state.

“I'm declaring that right now, because we are leading the nation, but also leading the world as a global leader in manufacture and semiconductor manufacturing,” Hochul said.

The Democrat adds that the state recognizes the challenge of filling the positions for high- demand, high-paying jobs with local residents. She says the state is working to re-educate educators and ensure that computer science and STEM courses are being taught to more youth.

“That's how you get that competitive advantage that I've said we will do also, I'm working on my State of the State address right now about college affordability and creating more pipelines of accessibility for these high demand, high paying jobs. We have 500,000 open jobs in the state of New York,” Hochul said. “But what I want to focus on is that underserved communities have access and a direct path to the high paying jobs that are brought by this innovation right here today.”

The Commerce Department says the accelerator will have initial operations available in 2025 and will allow state, federal and industry researchers to “conduct research and development activities essential to enabling faster commercialization of innovative semiconductor technology.”

