Massachusetts brush fires fuel air quality concerns in NH

Brush fires burning across Massachusetts are affecting air quality in some parts of New Hampshire, as fine particles drift into southeastern parts of the state.

New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services says air quality throughout the state Wednesday may impact people who are highly vulnerable to air pollution.

All 10 counties are forecast to have “moderate” air quality, according to state officials, meaning that people who are “unusually sensitive” to air pollution should avoid exerting themselves for long periods of time outdoors. Only Rockingham County was included in that category on Tuesday.

Dave Healy, the chief scientist at the state’s Department of Environmental Services, said an air quality monitor in Londonderry recorded an elevated level of fine particles, which can cause health issues.

“Because the particles are so fine, they do have the ability to penetrate deeper into the lungs,” he said. “And they can cause respiratory and even cardiovascular issues.”

Fine particles affecting air quality in the southeastern part of the state Tuesday were likely connected to Massachusetts fires. But the particles affecting air quality on Wednesday may not be connected, Healy said.

Air quality trackers from the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service showed parts of southeastern New Hampshire were more affected than the rest of the state, as of late Tuesday.

To find more information on air quality, visit the Department of Environmental Services website or call 800-935-SMOG.