© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First offshore wind auction for eight sites in the Gulf of Maine set for this week

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 28, 2024 at 6:28 AM EDT
This map from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management shows eight proposed sites where it may eventually solicit bids from commercial offshore wind developers.
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
This map from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management shows eight proposed sites where it may eventually solicit bids from commercial offshore wind developers.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will host the first competitive lease auction Tuesday for eight areas in the Gulf of Maine that federal officials want to develop into commercial offshore wind farms.

Six of the potential wind plots are located off outer Cape Cod. The remaining two sites are off the Maine coast. In total, the sites encompass about 850,000 acres.

If leased and developed entirely, federal officials say these areas have the potential to generate up to 13 gigawatts of wind energy, enough to power 4.5 million homes.

Qualified bidders can win no more than two leases each in the Gulf of Maine. If leases are issued, developers must then go through a lengthy permitting process for each site before construction can begin.

The auction will be held exactly one week before Election Day. Wind energy advocates and others have said that the outcome of the upcoming presidential race could impact the Gulf of Maine projects.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko