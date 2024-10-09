CT dollars boost Shore Line East rail service in continued pandemic recovery

There are new peak-time trains for Shore Line East commuter rail, as part of Connecticut’s effort to build back service since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Oct. 7, there are four new trains between New London and New Haven, along with direct service between New London and Stamford. This comes as a result of state lawmakers allocating $5 million this year towards bolstering service for Shore Line East .

Budget cuts in recent years caused a trickle-down effect, said Sen. Christine Cohen (D-Guildford), who co-chairs the Transportation Committee.

“When there isn't reliable connectivity and consistent service, ridership goes down,” Cohen said. “So it's been very difficult to bring riders back post-pandemic when we haven't restored that train service.”

Cohen’s committee approved a bill that proposed restoring service to the line, but it did not get a vote in the Connecticut House or Senate this year. Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto wrote in public testimony that there was more than a 73% decrease in ridership between 2019 and 2023, and a little less than 50% reduction in service.

An estimated $35 million would be needed to restore service to pre-pandemic levels, according to the bill .

Cohen said while recent train additions are a step towards full service restoration, there’s still a long way to go.

“We truly believe that if you build out the line, the riders will come, they will begin to trust the service again, and start riding the rails,” Cohen said.

Under another 2024 state law , the Department of Transportation was tasked with brainstorming at least five alternatives for restoring Shoreline East service to pre-pandemic levels. DOT officials plan to share those options with Connecticut lawmakers at the start of the new legislative session, which begins Jan. 8.

Learn more

The additional weekday routes are below and more information is available online .

Westbound service



Departs New London Station at 5:46 a.m. and arrives at Stamford Station at 7:53 a.m.

Departs New London Station at 9:05 p.m. and arrives at New Haven Union Station at 10:11 p.m.

Eastbound service

